Clariant sees slight sales drop in 2023

March 2 (Reuters) - Clariant CLN.S forecast on Thursday annual sales to slightly decline in 2023, after reporting sales for the full year fairly in line with expectations.

The company, whose chemicals are used in personal and home care products, said it expected 2023 sales of around 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.30 billion), down from the 5.198 billion it reported a year earlier.

It said it aimed to improve the year-on-year reported group core profit margin level.

($1 = 0.9426 Swiss francs)

