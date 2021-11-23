Clariant Sees Compound Annual Sales Growth Of 4% -6% By 2025 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Clariant AG (CLN), a Swiss specialty chemicals company, Tuesday announced new 2025 financial targets associated with its new purpose-led strategy. The company expects to grow sales by 4 percent to 6 percent annually, reach an EBITDA margin range of 19 percent to 21 percent and generate a free cash flow conversion rate of around 40 percent by 2025.

Clariant said it has adopted strategic initiatives aiming to accelerate sustainability-driven innovation, and expand its global footprint with a focus on China. The company would also ensure the disciplined execution of potential bolt-on acquisitions to enable value creation and profitable growth.

Further, the company reaffirmed its greenhouse gas emission reduction target of 40 percent for Scope 1 & 2 emissions and a target of 14 percent for Scope 3 emissions by 2030.

Clariant will step-up its investments to roughly 30 million Swiss francs per annum for sustainability measures, focusing on greenhouse gas reduction

The company projects that the focus on bio-based products, enabling decarbonization and circularity, will deliver above market growth in the coming years.

Clariant added that its capital expenditure will revert to a range of 280 million francs to 320 million francs towards 2025 with a focus on growth and regional expansion in China. In the country, Clariant will grow the local production share to more than 50 percent from 35 percent and aims to generate approximately 14 percent of Group sales in China by 2025.

The company added that it is currently executing a comprehensive performance program, which will cover a cost elimination of 240 million francs.

