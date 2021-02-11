Clariant sales fall 5% at continuing ops, expects pandemic hit in Q1

ZURICH, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant CLN.S said on Thursday that full-year 2020 sales slipped 5% in local currencies, as demand in several divisions was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net profit rose to 799 million Swiss francs ($898 million), from 38 million francs in 2019, as Clariant benefited from disposals of divisions and no longer faced provisions from a European probe into anti-competitive practices.

Sales from three divisions it is not selling slipped to 3.86 billion francs, from 4.4 billion francs. The median forecast in a company-published poll was 3.82 billion francs.

(Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill )

