Clariant sales fall 5% at continuing ops, expects pandemic hit in Q1

Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant said on Thursday that full-year 2020 sales slipped 5% in local currencies, as demand in several divisions was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net profit rose to 799 million Swiss francs ($898 million), from 38 million francs in 2019, as Clariant benefited from disposals of divisions and no longer faced provisions from a European probe into anti-competitive practices.

Sales from three divisions it is not selling slipped to 3.86 billion francs, from 4.4 billion francs. The median forecast in a company-published poll was 3.82 billion francs.

