Clariant Q4 FY22 Net Profit Down, Sees Weak Sales In FY23; Backs FY25 View

(RTTNews) - Swiss specialty chemicals firm Clariant AG (CLZNY.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2022 Group net result was 116 million Swiss francs, down from last year's 373 million francs.

The latest result included a gain from discontinued operations of 217 million francs, mainly related to the gain on the Pigments disposal.

On a continuing operations basis, net loss was 101 million francs, compared to profit of 292 million francs a year ago.

EBITDA margin was 15.6 percent, down from 16.4 percent a year ago.

Sales from continuing operations were 5.198 billion francs, compared to 4.372 billion francs in 2021. This corresponds to an increase of 24 percent in local currency and 19 percent in Swiss francs.

In the fourth quarter, sales were 1.323 billion francs, an increase of 12 percent in local currency and 7 percent in Swiss francs from last year. EBITDA decreased 24 percent to 154 million francs, and the corresponding margin fell to 11. 6 percent from 14.7 percent a year earlier.

Further, the Board of Directors recommends an increased regular distribution of 0. 42 franc per share to the Annual General Meeting on April 4.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company projects sales around 5 billion francs with the aim to slightly improve the year-on-year reported Group EBITDA margin level in a challenging macro environment.

Clariant aims to grow above the market to achieve higher profitability through sustainability and innovation.

The company also confirmed its 2025 ambition to deliver profitable sales growth of 4 percent to 6 percent CAGR, and a Group EBITDA margin between 19 percent and 21 percent.

