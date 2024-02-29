Clariant Q4 EBITDA, Sales Down; Sees Margin Growth In FY24; Cuts FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Specialty chemicals company Clariant AG (CLZNY.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter Group EBITDA, a key earnings metric, decreased 31 percent to 106 million Swiss francs from last year's 154 million francs.

The corresponding margin was 10 percent, below the 11.6 percent reported in the fourth quarter of 2022.

EBITDA before exceptional items fell 22 percent to 158 million francs from last year's 203 million francs. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.9 percent, compared to prior year's 15.3 percent. Sales decreased 20 percent to 1.06 billion francs from prior year's 1.32 billion francs. Sales decreased 10 percent organically in local currency.

Further, the company said its Board of Directors will propose an unchanged distribution of 0.42 francs per share to AGM on April 9.

Looking ahead, Conrad Keijzer, Chief Executive Officer of Clariant, said, "For 2024, we expect sales growth in local currencies and an increase in profitability, despite a continued challenging macroeconomic environment.... we now expect 2025 to be a year of significant progress towards these targets with continued growth and substantial profitability improvement."

For the full year 2024, Clariant expects reported EBITDA margin to improve to around 15 percent. EBITDA margin excluding the operational and exceptional sunliquid impacts is expected at around 16 percent.

In 2023, EBITDA margin was 13.9 percent and adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.6 percent.

Clariant targets low single-digit local currency growth in 2024.

In 2025, on the basis of an expected 3 percent - 5 percent improvement in key end market demand, Clariant now expects to achieve EBITDA margin of 17 percent to 18 percent, in line with current consensus forecasts.

At its Capital Market Day in November 2021, Clariant had set medium-term 2025 target of reported EBITDA margin between 19 percent to 21 percent.

