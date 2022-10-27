Clariant Q3 profit beats forecasts

ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Clariant CLN.S reported a better-than-expected core profit for the third quarter as the Swiss specialty chemicals maker passed on price increases to clients and as raw material costs eased.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 29% to 220 million Swiss francs ($223.15 million), the company said, beating forecasts for 199 million by analysts in a company-gathered consensus.

($1 = 0.9859 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.