Clariant Q3 EBITDA, Sales Drop; Cuts FY24 Sales View; Backs Outlook For Annual EBITDA, Medium-term

(RTTNews) - Specialty chemicals company Clariant AG (CLZNY.PK) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter Group EBITDA decreased 13 percent to 139 million Swiss francs from last year's 159 million francs.

EBITDA margin was 14 percent, below the 15.4 percent margin reported in the third quarter of 2023.

Underlying EBITDA, before exceptional items, decreased 5 percent to 155 million francs from 164 million francs last year. Underlying EBITDA margin dropped to 15.6 percent from 15.9 percent a year ago.

Sales for the quarter fell 4 percent to 991 million francs from 1.03 billion francs a year ago. Sales decreased 1 percent in local currency.

Volumes decreased 3 percent, while pricing was stable across all business units. The acquisition of Lucas Meyer Cosmetics had a positive effect of 2 percent on Group sales as it continued to deliver strong growth.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2024, reported EBITDA margin is still expected to be around 16 percent.

Clariant now expects a low single-digit percent decline in local currency sales, compared to previously expected flat to low single-digit percent sales growth.

Growth in Care Chemicals, also driven by the acquisition of Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, and in Adsorbents & Additives is expected to only partially offset lower Catalysts sales.

For the full year 2024, Clariant anticipates a continued easing of inflationary pressures but no significant economic recovery due to persistent macroeconomic challenges and uncertainties and risks.

Further, the firm reaffirmed its medium-term targets.

Clariant continues to expect that 2025 will be a year of continued improvement in profitability. In 2025, on the basis of an expected 3 percent to 5 percent local currency sales increase, Clariant expects to achieve an EBITDA margin of 17 percent to 18 percent.

