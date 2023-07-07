Clariant Q2 Sales Down, Warns On EBITDA, Margin; Cuts FY23 View

(RTTNews) - Swiss specialty chemicals firm Clariant AG (CLZNY.PK) reported Friday weak preliminary sales in its second quarter, and said it expects lower EBITDA, a key earnings metric. The company said its top-line and estimated profitability is below current market consensus. Further, Clariant trimmed forecast for fiscal 2023.

In its trading update, the company said second -quarter preliminary sales dropped to 1.08 billion Swiss francs from last year's 1.30 billion francs. The improved Catalysts sales were offset by very weak demand in Care Chemicals and Additives.

The ongoing macro-economic challenges, the slow pace of recovery in China, and the prolonged destocking cycle continues to impact demand in key end markets in the Care Chemicals and the Additives businesses, the company noted.

For the second quarter, reported EBITDA is expected between 155 million francs and 165 million francs, with EBITDA margin or 14.4 percent to 15.4 percent. This is compared to last year's EBITDA of 216 million francs and 16.6 percent margin.

Clariant is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on July 28.

Further, Clariant has initiated additional cost reduction measures in order to address the short-term demand challenges, particularly in the Care Chemicals and Additives businesses. This will result in a total expected restructuring charge of around 30 million francs for fiscal 2023, compared to previously announced charges of 15 million francs to 25 million francs.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, sales are now expected between 4.55 billion francs and 4.65 billion francs, down from previously guided sales of around 5 billion francs.

Reported EBITDA for the year is now expected between 650 million francs and 700 million francs or 14.3 percent to 15.1 percent margin. Previously, the company guided slight improvement from last year's margin of 15.6 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.