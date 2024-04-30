Clariant Q1 EBITDA Rises, Sales Down 6% Organically; Confirms Outlook

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Clariant (CLZNY.PK, CLZNF.PK) reported first quarter EBITDA of 173 million Swiss francs compared to 167 million Swiss francs, prior year. Underlying profitability, as reflected by EBITDA before exceptional items, was 184 million francs, flat year on year.

Sales were 1.014 billion Swiss francs, down 6% organically in local currency and 11% including scope in local currency. Pricing decreased by 5% year-on-year and volumes by 1%. The Group confirmed 2024 outlook and medium-term targets.

