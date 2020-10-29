Clariant profitability suffers on COVID-19 hit

Adds figures

ZURICH, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Clariant CLN.S said on Thursday that third-quarter profitability dropped while sales from continuing operations decreased by 7% as the maker of specialty chemicals was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operating profit (EBITDA) slipped 16% to 127 million Swiss francs ($140 million), as the group was hurt by COVID-19-exposed segments such as automotive, textile and oil. Sales slipped to 893 million francs from 1.04 billion francs in the year-earlier period.

($1 = 0.9070 Swiss francs)

