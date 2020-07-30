Clariant posts H1 profit, to focus on cash

Swiss speciality chemicals company Clariant posted a first-half net profit of 75 million Swiss francs ($82.2 million)from continuing operations as sales from continuing operations fell 5% in local currency to 1.95 billion francs.

It said 2020 results would be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic so its focus would be on mitigation and cash generation.

"Clariant anticipates a continued negative impact on sales and profitability from the COVID-19 pandemic in the third quarter of 2020," it said.

"Clariant's three core speciality business areas are executing performance programs to generate resilient results during these times and to achieve above-market growth, higher profitability and stronger cash generation in the mid-term."

Clariant has been in a massive sell-off process that when completed will divest businesses that previously made up one-third of sales.

After completing the $1.6 billion sale of master batches this month with U.S.-based Avient POL.N, Clariant is still preparing to sell its pigments divisions that makes dyes including for the car and building industries.

