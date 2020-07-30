Clariant posts H1 profit, to focus on cash

ZURICH, July 30 (Reuters) - Swiss speciality chemicals company Clariant CLN.S posted a first-half net profit of 75 million Swiss francs ($82.2 million)from continuing operations as sales from continuing operations fell 5% in local currency to 1.95 billion francs.

It said 2020 results would be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic so its focus would be on mitigation and cash generation.

($1 = 0.9129 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Michael Shields and John Miller, editing by John Revill)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.