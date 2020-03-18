Clariant Postpones AGM Planned For March 30 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

(RTTNews) - Swiss specialty chemicals company Clariant AG (CLZNY.PK, CRN.L, CLZNF.PK) Wednesday said its Board of Directors has decided to postpone the 25th Annual General Meeting planned for March 30 due to the worldwide spreading of coronavirus or COVID-19.

The company will announce the new date for the AGM in due course.

The decision was after the declaration by the Swiss Federal Council of an "extraordinary situation" which does not allow Annual General Meetings under the normal conditions, effective March 16.

Under the COVID-19 Ordinance 2, no shareholders are admitted to attend the General Meeting in person. However, the company said it may order that participants may exercise their rights exclusively in writing or in electronic form or through an independent proxy appointed by the company.

