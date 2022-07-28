Clariant overcomes rising costs to increase profit during Q2

Adds details

ZURICH, July 28 (Reuters) - Clariant CLN.S overcame rising raw material, energy and transport costs to increase its profit during its second quarter, the Swiss specialty chemicals maker said on Thursday.

The company, whose products include chemicals for personal care products, also increased its sales by a better-than-expected 26%, as it increased prices and sales volumes.

Clariant reported Q2 sales of 1.30 billion Swiss francs ($1.36 billion), beating forecasts for 1.22 billion francs in a company-gathered consensus of analyst forecasts.

Core operating profit (EBITDA) increased by a third to 216 million francs, slightly ahead of forecasts for 207 million francs. The margin improved to 16.6% from 15.8 % a year earlier.

Clariant said it had fully offset higher raw material, energy and logistics costs during the period, which increased by 36%.

Cost savings and leverage from higher sales also helped improve the company's profitability, Clariant said.

($1 = 0.9589 Swiss francs)

