Clariant Names Stephan Lynen CFO, Succeeding Patrick Jany, Effective April 1

(RTTNews) - Swiss specialty chemicals company Clariant AG (CLZNY.PK, CRN.L, CLZNF.PK) announced Wednesday the appointment of Stephan Lynen as Chief Financial Officer as of April 1.

Lynen, currently Head of the Business Unit Additives, succeeds Patrick Jany, who is leaving the company to be the CFO of A.P. Moller - Maersk, a shipping services company.

The newly appointed CFO has been with the company for more than 20 years in various international general management and business roles. He joined Clariant in 1998 as a Corporate Internal Auditor.

Clariant said its Board of Directors at Tuesday's meeting accepted Jany's resignation and approved Lynen's appointment as new CFO.

Jany had been with the company for 25 years, and was CFO since 2006.

At A.P. Moller - Maersk, Jany will be succeeding Carolina Dybeck, who in November last year was appointed by General Electric Co. (GE) as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

