Clariant names Keijzer as CEO to decide on Swiss chemicals maker's future

John Miller Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Speciality chemicals maker Clariant on Wednesday named Conrad Keijzer as chief executive, a post that will require restoring calm after years of turmoil and helping decide if the Swiss company stays independent.

ZURICH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Speciality chemicals maker Clariant CLN.S on Wednesday named Conrad Keijzer as chief executive, a post that will require restoring calm after years of turmoil and helping decide if the Swiss company stays independent.

Keijzer, a Dutchman who most recently served as CEO of France-based Imerys IMTP.PA, takes the reins at Clariant after the position had remained vacant for more than a year.

It was filled on an interim basis by former CEO and current Chairman Hariolf Kottmann, a proponent of Clariant's 2017 failed fusion with Huntsman HUN.N that was blocked by activist investors.

Kottmann also helped pull the plug on a 2019 joint venture with Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE, Clariant's biggest investor, after a disagreement over price.

Pressing for Keijzer now will be cutting around 1,000 jobs, a program announced in late November, as it slims down following a series of divestments. Clariant is still trying to unload its pigments division, a deal delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic that managers said recently could come by June 2021.

Analysts including from Barclays said this week they still consider the slimmed-down Clariant, whose remaining divisions produce about $4 billion in annual revenue, a potential target for a buyer amid further consolidation in the chemicals industry.

"We can't rule out more bid speculation but don't think valuation appropriately compensates investors for the risk," Barclays wrote in a note to investors.

