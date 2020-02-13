Clariant FY19 Profit Down, Sees Limited Growth In FY20; Plans Up To 600 Job Cuts

(RTTNews) - Swiss specialty chemicals company Clariant AG (CLZNY.PK, CRN.L, CLZNF.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2019 net result plunged to 38 million Swiss francs from 356 million francs last year.

Net result from continuing operations was a loss of 34 million francs, compared to profit of 213 million francs last year.

EBIT fell to 165 million francs from 348 million francs last year. EBITDA after exceptional items decreased 24 percent to 461 million francs.

Meanwhile, fourth-quarter continuing operations EBITDA after exceptional items increased 68 percent to 208 million francs on the back of both higher operating profitability and notably lower exceptional costs.

In the year 2019, continuing operations sales remained flat at 4.40 billion francs, while it grew 3 percent at local currency. Almost all regions contributed to the sales growth in local currency.

In the fourth quarter, sales from continuing operations were flat at 1.127 billion francs, but rose 3 percent in local currency.

Despite the difficult economic environment, the Board of Directors would propose an unchanged dividend of 0.55 franc per share to the Annual General Meeting.

Looking ahead for 2020, the company expects that growth will be more limited and additional efficiency measures have been defined for each of the businesses to support the margin increase.

These measures will lead to a workforce reduction of approximately 500 to 600 positions over the next two years and imply a cost base reduction of approximately 50 million francs.

Clariant expects its continuing businesses to achieve above-market growth, higher profitability and stronger cash generation based on focused, high value specialty portfolio.

