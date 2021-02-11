Clariant FY Sales From Cont. Ops. Down 5 %

(RTTNews) - Clariant AG (CLZNY.PK, CRN.L, CLZNF.PK) reported a 5% decline in sales from continuing operations for fiscal 2020.

For the full year 2020, continuing operations sales totaled CHF 3.860 billion, compared to CHF 4.399 billion in 2019. This corresponds to a decrease of 5 % in local currency and 12 % in Swiss francs due to depreciating currencies versus the Swiss franc. Pricing had a positive impact on the Group, the company said.

In 2020, the net result for the total Group increased to CHF 799 million from CHF 38 million in the previous year.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, sales from continuing operations declined by 2 % in local currency and by 9 % in Swiss francs to CHF 1.022 billion.

Looking forward, Clariant expects that the COVID-19 pandemic will still negatively impact sales, especially in Natural Resources, in the first quarter of 2021 versus the pre-COVID-19 comparable base in the first quarter of 2020.

