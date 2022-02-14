Clariant delays 2021 results amid accounting probe

ZURICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Clariant CLN.S postponed the release of its 2021 results while an independent investigation reviews allegations from whistleblowers of improper booking of provisions and accruals during 2020 and 2021, the Swiss chemicals group said on Monday.

Clariant expects to achieve its EBITDA margin guidance of 16-17% for continuing operations in 2021, whose sales rose 15% in local currency to 4.37 billion Swiss francs ($4.72 billion), according to preliminary data, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9252 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

