Clariant declines comment on report of merger talks

ZURICH, July 1 (Reuters) - Swiss speciality chemicals group Clariant CLN.S declined comment on Wednesday on a newspaper report saying it was in advanced merger talks that could lead to it leaving the control of Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

The Tages-Anzeiger paper, citing people familiar with the situation, said Clariant was in talks with four potential partners -- with talks with one group especially advanced -- in search of a "face-saving solution for the Saudis".

Saudi Aramco owns a 31.5% Clariant stake it got when it acquired Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE.

The paper cited analysts as suggesting Ashland ASH.N, Celanese CE.N, WR Grace GRA.N and Evonik EVKn.DE as possible merger partners.

"Clariant is among the most likely takeover candidates among EU chemical companies and the climate between its largest shareholder and Clariant is not the warmest, (so) the article...that Clariant is in merger talks with 4 interested parties is not a surprise to us," analysts at Baader Helvea Equity Research said in a note.

They cited Lanxess LXSG.DE as another potential partner.

Shares in Clariant, with a market capitalisation of around 6.2 billion Swiss francs ($6.55 billion), shares advanced 8.7% by 0850 GMT.

($1 = 0.9469 Swiss francs)

