Clariant CFO exits as leadership reshuffle at Swiss chemicals maker continues

ZURICH, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Clariant CLN.S Chief Financial Officer Patrick Jany is exiting for a new job at world's biggest shipping company Maersk MAERSKb.CO, marking the latest management change at the Swiss speciality chemicals maker after its CEO jumped ship last year.

Jany is being replaced by Stephan Lynen, currently the head of the Muttenz-based chemicals maker's additives business unit.

