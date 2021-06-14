Clariant agrees to sell pigments business in 855 mln Sfr deal

ZURICH, June 14 (Reuters) - Clariant CLN.S has agreed to sell its pigments business to Heubach Group and SK Capital Partners in a deal which values the business at up to 855 million Swiss francs ($951.27 million), the Swiss chemicals maker said on Monday.

Clariant said it would reinvest to become a 20% shareholder in the new combined business, which employs 3,000 people and has annual sales of around 900 million euros ($1.09 billion).

($1 = 0.8988 Swiss francs)

($1 = 0.8264 euros)

