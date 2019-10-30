Clariant 3Q profit and sales fall as economic climate worsens

ZURICH, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Clariant CLN.S on Wednesday reported weaker-than-expected earnings and sales during its third quarter, saying it was seeing a worsening economic climate.

Sales fell by 1% to 1.043 billion Swiss francs ($1.05 billion), missing analyst forecasts of 1.06 billion francs, according to Refinitiv data.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation also fell by 1% to 169 million francs, missing expectations for 178 million francs.

($1 = 0.9931 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.