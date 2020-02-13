Clariant 2019 profit plunges on EU probe charge, weaker performance

ZURICH, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Clariant CLN.S 2019 profit plunged as the Swiss chemicals maker set aside money to cover costs from a competition law investigation by the European Commission, on weaker performance in its discontinued operations and due to higher taxes.

Net profit fell to 38 million Swiss francs ($38.88 million), down from 356 million francs in 2018. Sales measured in Swiss francs fell slightly to 4.39 billion francs, from 4.4 billion francs, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9774 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields)

