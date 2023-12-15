Clariane SE (PAR:CLARI) Price Target Increased by 14.00% to 6.54

The average one-year price target for Clariane SE (PAR:CLARI) has been revised to 6.54 / share. This is an increase of 14.00% from the prior estimate of 5.74 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 176.45% from the latest reported closing price of 2.37 / share.

Clariane SE Maintains 10.57% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 10.57%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clariane SE. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLARI is 0.03%, a decrease of 12.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.58% to 5,825K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 868K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 708K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 743K shares, representing a decrease of 4.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLARI by 14.63% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 577K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 515K shares, representing an increase of 10.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLARI by 3.32% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 462K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 426K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLARI by 12.55% over the last quarter.

