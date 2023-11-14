News & Insights

Clariane flags divestments, capital increase to raise cash

November 14, 2023 — 02:03 am EST

Written by Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - French care group Clariane CLARI.PA on Tuesday said it would put in place a plan to raise around 1.5 billion euros ($1.60 billion)including asset disposals and a capital increase, citing "growing constraints" to refinance its pile of debt.

The plan, agreed by the company's board on Monday, includes negotiations with lender Credit Agricole to raise 140 million euros through a real-estate deal and a new credit line of 200 million euros in 2023.

($1 = 0.9348 euros)

