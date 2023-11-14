Clariane flags divestments, capital increase to raise cash

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - French care group Clariane CLARI.PA on Tuesday said it would put in place a plan to raise around 1.5 billion euros ($1.60 billion)including asset disposals and a capital increase, citing "growing constraints" to refinance its pile of debt.

The plan, agreed by the company's board on Monday, includes negotiations with lender Credit Agricole to raise 140 million euros through a real-estate deal and a new credit line of 200 million euros in 2023.

($1 = 0.9348 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.