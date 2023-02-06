CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Increases Position in North American Construction Group (NOA)

Fintel reports that CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.25MM shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA). This represents 8.07% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 20, 2022 they reported 2.23MM shares and 7.41% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.99% and an increase in total ownership of 0.66% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.06% Downside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for North American Construction Group is $17.73. The forecasts range from a low of $16.65 to a high of $19.67. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.06% from its latest reported closing price of $19.50.

The projected annual revenue for North American Construction Group is $800MM, an increase of 11.51%. The projected annual EPS is $2.28, an increase of 12.38%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in North American Construction Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.12%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CA:NOA is 0.1882%, a decrease of 22.9201%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 15,803K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cannell Capital holds 2,387,047 shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,800,757 shares, representing a decrease of 17.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 15.74% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 2,109,167 shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 952,958 shares, representing an increase of 54.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management holds 1,150,200 shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,110,100 shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 2.56% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 1,038,119 shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036,573 shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 63.69% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,038,001 shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043,278 shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 14.22% over the last quarter.

