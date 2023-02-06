CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Cuts Stake in Alithya Group (ALYA)

Fintel reports that CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.56MM shares of Alithya Group inc. (ALYA). This represents 6.37% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 20, 2022 they reported 5.65MM shares and 7.37% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.47% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.01% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alithya Group is $2.66. The forecasts range from a low of $2.24 to a high of $3.30. The average price target represents an increase of 52.01% from its latest reported closing price of $1.75.

The projected annual revenue for Alithya Group is $533MM. The projected annual EPS is $-0.10.

Fund Sentiment

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alithya Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.96%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ALYA is 0.0780%, a decrease of 10.5338%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 20,199K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ancora Advisors holds 2,543,055 shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,665,879 shares, representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALYA by 57.04% over the last quarter.

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 2,135,773 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,035,283 shares, representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALYA by 7.74% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 2,018,876 shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,837,074 shares, representing an increase of 9.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALYA by 89.30% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 887,142 shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 801,615 shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alithya Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alithya Group inc. is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, the Company can count on more than 2,200 professionals in Canada, the U.S. and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise cloud solutions and data and analytics. Alithya deploys solutions, services, and skillsets to craft tools tailored to its clients' unique business needs in the financial services, manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors.

