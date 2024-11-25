News & Insights

ClareMedica Health Partners To Buy CareMax's Core Centers' Assets

November 25, 2024 — 06:49 am EST

(RTTNews) - CareMax, Inc. (CMAX), a technology-enabled value-based care delivery system, announced Monday that it has entered into a "stalking horse" purchase agreement with ClareMedica Health Partners, pursuant to which ClareMedica will acquire CareMax's core centers' assets including a vast majority of CareMax's operating clinics.

The transaction will be implemented pursuant to a previously announced prearranged chapter 11 plan supported and funded by 100 percent of CareMax's current secured lenders.

The sale of the Core Centers' Assets is anticipated to be consummated simultaneously with CareMax's Prearranged Plan.

CareMax has obtained Court approval to maintain business-as-usual operations to ensure the Company's medical centers and physician affiliates continue providing uninterrupted, high-quality care and service to all patients.

