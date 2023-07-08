CLARANOVA (EPA:CLA) Price Target Increased by 7.72% to 5.41

The average one-year price target for CLARANOVA (EPA:CLA) has been revised to 5.41 / share. This is an increase of 7.72% from the prior estimate of 5.02 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.44 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 215.40% from the latest reported closing price of 1.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in CLARANOVA. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLA is 0.03%, a decrease of 49.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.85% to 635K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ESMAX - INVESCO European Small Company Fund holds 304K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares, representing a decrease of 53.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLA by 55.12% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 86K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing an increase of 7.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLA by 28.16% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 70K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 66K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 52K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLA by 26.27% over the last quarter.

