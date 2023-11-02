CLARANOVA (EPA:CLA) Price Target Decreased by 9.14% to 3.75

The average one-year price target for CLARANOVA (EPA:CLA) has been revised to 3.75 / share. This is an decrease of 9.14% from the prior estimate of 4.13 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 180.12% from the latest reported closing price of 1.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in CLARANOVA. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLA is 0.00%, a decrease of 92.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 47.28% to 335K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 90K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLA by 19.90% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 70K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 66K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 51K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLA by 17.42% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 24K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.