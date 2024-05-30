News & Insights

Stocks

Clara Resources Plans New Share Issuance

May 30, 2024 — 04:05 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aus Tin Mining Limited (AU:C7A) has released an update.

Clara Resources Australia Ltd has announced a new securities issuance proposal consisting of a maximum of 14,533,334 fully paid ordinary shares, with the proposed issue date set for July 29, 2024. The issuance, detailed in Appendix 3B, is subject to ASX approval for quotation on a deferred settlement basis.

For further insights into AU:C7A stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.