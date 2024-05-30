Clara Resources Plans New Share Issuance

Aus Tin Mining Limited (AU:C7A) has released an update.

Clara Resources Australia Ltd has announced a new securities issuance proposal consisting of a maximum of 14,533,334 fully paid ordinary shares, with the proposed issue date set for July 29, 2024. The issuance, detailed in Appendix 3B, is subject to ASX approval for quotation on a deferred settlement basis.

