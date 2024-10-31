Clara Resources Lists 23.7 Million Shares on ASX

Aus Tin Mining Limited (AU:C7A) has released an update.

Clara Resources Australia Ltd has announced the listing of over 23.7 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code C7A. This move is part of a previously disclosed transaction, marking a significant step for the company in expanding its market presence.

For further insights into AU:C7A stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.