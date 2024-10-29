Clara Resources Australia Reports Positive Cash Flow

Aus Tin Mining Limited (AU:C7A) has released an update.

Clara Resources Australia Limited reports a net cash increase of $232,000 for the quarter ending September 2024, driven by strategic investments and financing activities. Although the company faced operating cash outflows, gains from investing activities, including the sale of investments, bolstered its financial position. This performance highlights Clara Resources’ adept management of cash flows amid challenging market conditions.

