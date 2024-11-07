News & Insights

Clara Resources Announces AGM Results and Share Plans

November 07, 2024 — 09:14 pm EST

Aus Tin Mining Limited (AU:C7A) has released an update.

Clara Resources Australia Limited announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, highlighting the approval of several resolutions including the issuance of shares to debt holders and the re-election of director Nicholas Mather. Notably, resolutions to appoint new directors and issue broker shares were not carried. The meeting outcomes indicate continued support for existing leadership and strategic financial maneuvers.

