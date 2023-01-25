Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Increases Position in Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT)

Fintel reports that Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.23MM shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT). This represents 5.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2014 they reported 2.01MM shares and 4.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.36% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elbit Systems Ltd. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.55%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Elbit Systems Ltd is 0.2461%, a decrease of 5.9237%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.95% to 8,898,723 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

1832 Asset Management L.P. holds 2,238,600 shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd holds 1,047,468 shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132,512 shares, representing a decrease of 8.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESLT by 3.91% over the last quarter.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd holds 205,196 shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 208,014 shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESLT by 14.59% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 193,598 shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199,483 shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESLT by 92.08% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 182,277 shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126,233 shares, representing an increase of 30.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESLT by 23.43% over the last quarter.

