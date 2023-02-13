Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Increases Position in Verint Systems (VRNT)

Fintel reports that Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.55MM shares of Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT). This represents 8.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.22MM shares and 7.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.48% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.33% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verint Systems is $48.58. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 27.33% from its latest reported closing price of $38.15.

The projected annual revenue for Verint Systems is $919MM, an increase of 2.08%. The projected annual EPS is $2.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 518 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verint Systems. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRNT is 0.23%, a decrease of 7.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.93% to 77,975K shares. The put/call ratio of VRNT is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 4,425K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,821K shares, representing an increase of 13.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNT by 26.05% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 3,819K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,598K shares, representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNT by 6.56% over the last quarter.

RGM Capital holds 2,734K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,097K shares, representing a decrease of 13.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNT by 13.40% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Capital Management holds 2,475K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,197K shares, representing an increase of 11.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRNT by 0.46% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,280K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,411K shares, representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNT by 18.69% over the last quarter.

Verint Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verint® is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries-including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100-count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions.

