Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Increases Position in Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

Fintel reports that Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.04MM shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (USA) (TSEM). This represents 5.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 18, 2022 they reported 5.63MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.28% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.93% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tower Semiconductor is $52.36. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 25.93% from its latest reported closing price of $41.58.

The projected annual revenue for Tower Semiconductor is $1,696MM, an increase of 0.56%. The projected annual EPS is $2.60, an increase of 21.84%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 411 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tower Semiconductor. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSEM is 0.37%, a decrease of 9.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.68% to 66,769K shares. The put/call ratio of TSEM is 4.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,895K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,866K shares, representing an increase of 21.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSEM by 24.21% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 4,110K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,144K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSEM by 20.54% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,823K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,805K shares, representing an increase of 26.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSEM by 71.77% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,348K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,217K shares, representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSEM by 4.70% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,036K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,329K shares, representing a decrease of 14.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSEM by 66.27% over the last quarter.

Tower Semiconductor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., the leader in high-value analog semiconductor foundry solutions, provides technology and manufacturing platforms for integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor's focuses on creating positive and sustainable impact on the world through long term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as Transfer Optimization and development Process Services (TOPS) to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor operates two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm) and three facilities in Japan (two 200mm and one 300mm) through TPSCo.

