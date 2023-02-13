Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Increases Position in Ellomay Capital (ELLO)

Fintel reports that Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.42MM shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO). This represents 11.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.31MM shares and 10.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.61% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ellomay Capital. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 18.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELLO is 0.02%, a decrease of 8.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 1,484K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Phoenix Holdings holds 333K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 137K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding holds 10K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELLO by 70.44% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 10K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 58.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELLO by 59.89% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Ellomay Capital Background Information

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel. To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including: • Approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel; • 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption; • 51% of Talasol, which is involved in a project to construct a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain; • Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (with a license to produce 7.5 million) Nm3 per year, respectively; • 75% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd. (including 6.67% that are held by a trustee in trust for us and other parties), which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel.

