Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Cuts Stake in Partner Communications (PTNR)

Fintel reports that Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.05MM shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (PTNR). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 13.25MM shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.49% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.57% Downside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Partner Communications is $0.09. The forecasts range from a low of $0.09 to a high of $0.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.57% from its latest reported closing price of $6.47.

The projected annual revenue for Partner Communications is $3,655MM, an increase of 5.73%. The projected annual EPS is $1.03, a decrease of 11.82%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Partner Communications. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTNR is 0.06%, a decrease of 0.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.92% to 8,557K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,533K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,557K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTNR by 22.11% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,341K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares, representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTNR by 8.91% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 859K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 852K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTNR by 8.16% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 786K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares, representing an increase of 7.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTNR by 20.15% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 767K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.