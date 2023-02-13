Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Cuts Stake in Ormat Technologies (ORA)

Fintel reports that Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.67MM shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA). This represents 4.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.94MM shares and 5.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.21% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.47% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ormat Technologies is $98.36. The forecasts range from a low of $89.89 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 6.47% from its latest reported closing price of $92.38.

The projected annual revenue for Ormat Technologies is $874MM, an increase of 21.48%. The projected annual EPS is $1.89, an increase of 58.87%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 625 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ormat Technologies. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 13.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORA is 0.23%, a decrease of 0.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.44% to 54,302K shares. The put/call ratio of ORA is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Orix holds 6,676K shares representing 11.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,989K shares, representing a decrease of 64.60%.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 1,924K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,957K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 1,804K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,939K shares, representing a decrease of 7.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 18.76% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,308K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,259K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,318K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 9.52% over the last quarter.

Ormat Technologies Background Information

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation ('REG'), with robust plan to accelerate long-term growth in the energy segment market to establish leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter - a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed to utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company activity into the energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat's current 932 MW of geothermal and Solar generating portfolio is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe and its 73 MW energy storage portfolio is located in the U.S.

