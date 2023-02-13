Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Cuts Stake in DarioHealth (DRIO)

Fintel reports that Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.07MM shares of DarioHealth Corp (DRIO). This represents 4.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 7, 2022 they reported 1.87MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 42.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 140.45% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for DarioHealth is $13.34. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 140.45% from its latest reported closing price of $5.55.

The projected annual revenue for DarioHealth is $34MM, an increase of 27.26%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in DarioHealth. This is a decrease of 63 owner(s) or 47.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRIO is 0.05%, a decrease of 37.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.91% to 9,674K shares. The put/call ratio of DRIO is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,195K shares representing 8.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,731K shares, representing an increase of 21.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRIO by 23.44% over the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 1,518K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company.

Phoenix Holdings holds 1,341K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Appian Way Asset Management holds 1,018K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares, representing an increase of 10.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRIO by 9.77% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 328K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DarioHealth Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DarioHealth Corp. is a leading, global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing the way people with chronic conditions manage their health. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by data, high-quality software and coaching, the Company empowers individuals to make healthy adjustments to their daily lifestyle choices to improve their overall health. Its cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Dario is one of the highest-rated diabetes solutions in the market, and its user-centric MyDario™mobile app is loved by tens of thousands of consumers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve the health of users managing chronic disease.

