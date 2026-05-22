Claiming the New Senior Tax Deduction in 2026? Here's How That Will Affect Your Tax Bill

Key Points

The new senior tax deduction is worth up to $6,000 for qualifying single adults and up to $12,000 for married couples.

There are age, income, and Social Security number eligibility restrictions.

This deduction could noticeably reduce your taxable income in 2026.

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If you weren't able to take advantage of the enhanced senior tax deduction in 2025, you'll get another bite at the apple this year. The deduction will remain on the books through the 2028 tax year, and it could be extended beyond that.

Now that the 2025 tax season is over, we have a better idea of how it affects the average senior household's tax bill. Here's what you can expect if you plan to claim the deduction in 2026.

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How the enhanced senior tax deduction works

The enhanced senior tax deduction, created as part of President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill," allows qualifying seniors to reduce their taxable income by up to $6,000 per person, or $12,000 for married couples.

The deduction is only available to those 65 and older who have a valid Social Security number. Younger seniors will not be eligible for the deduction, even if they're currently receiving Social Security benefits.

There are also income phaseouts that limit high earners' ability to claim the deduction. Single adults must have modified adjusted gross incomes (MAGIs) of $75,000 or less to claim the full deduction, while married couples must have MAGIs of $150,000 or less.

The deduction reduces taxable income by $60 for every $1,000 your MAGI exceeds the relevant limit above. It phases out completely for single adults with MAGIs greater than $175,000 and married couples with MAGIs greater than $250,000.

How will the enhanced senior tax deduction affect your taxes?

More than 30 million seniors claimed the enhanced senior tax deduction in 2025, according to data from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, with an average tax deduction of over $7,500.

Tax deductions reduce your taxable income for the year. For example, if your annual income was $75,000 and you qualified for a $7,500 deduction, you'd only owe the government taxes on the remaining $67,500.

In reality, you'll owe taxes on even less income. The new senior tax deduction stacks on top of the standard deduction for your filing status and the additional senior tax deduction, which is worth up to $1,650 each for married couples or $2,050 for qualifying single adults.

If you're a single senior with an income of $75,000, you'd be able to take a $16,100 standard deduction for single filers this year, plus the $2,050 deduction for seniors and the new $6,000 senior deduction. That would reduce your taxable income from $75,000 to $50,850. This could be enough to drop you into a lower tax bracket, so you won't lose as much of your income to the IRS.

Just don't get too comfortable with this new deduction. While it could get extended beyond 2028, we don't know that for sure yet. If it ends, you may have to brace yourself for higher tax bills in 2029 and beyond.

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