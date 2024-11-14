Clabo S.p.A. Boosts Profitability Amid Sales Decline

Clabo S.p.A. (IT:CLABO) has released an update.
Clabo S.p.A. reported a rise in profitability for the first nine months of 2024 despite a drop in net sales, driven by improved industrial margins and efficiency gains. The company’s EBITDA increased to €7.2 million, with a margin of 16.0%, although net sales fell to €42.0 million due to a slowdown in the North American market. However, the company noted significant sales growth in Europe and Asia, maintaining a positive outlook for the year-end.
