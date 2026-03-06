Claar Advisors Initiates Stake in Callaway as Golf Equipment Demand Remains Strong

Key Points

Added 626,689 shares of Callaway Golf Company; estimated trade size was $7.31 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value rose by $7.31 million, reflecting both the new holding and price moves

Transaction accounted for a 2.14% increase in reportable assets under management

Post-trade stake: 626,689 shares, valued at $7.31 million as of December 31, 2025

Callaway stake represents 2.14% of Claar Advisors LLC’s 13F assets, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than Callaway Golf ›

What happened

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, Claar Advisors LLC reported establishing a new position in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:CALY)during the fourth quarter of 2025. The fund acquired 626,689 shares and the new holding contributed a $7.31 million increase in quarter-end position value, which also reflects changes in the underlying share price.

What else to know

This new position made up 2.14% of Claar Advisors LLC’s total U.S. equity assets under management reported as of December 31, 2025

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: ITOT: $147.89 million (43.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ: GOOGL: $37.93 million (11.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AMZN: $24.10 million (7.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: MSFT: $22.71 million (6.6% of AUM)

NYSE: MA: $13.83 million (4.0% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of Callaway Golf Company were priced at $13.42, up 108.1% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 101.8 percentage points

Company/Etf overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $13.42 Market capitalization $2.38 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.06 billion Dividend yield 0%

Company/Etf snapshot

Callaway Golf Company is a leading provider in the consumer cyclical sector, specializing in golf equipment, lifestyle apparel, and technology-enabled golf entertainment. The company leverages a diversified business model, combining product innovation with experiential venues such as Topgolf to capture a broad customer base. Its scale, brand portfolio, and integrated approach across retail and entertainment position it as a competitive force in the global leisure industry.

The company Generates revenue through product sales via retail and e-commerce channels, and from venue operations, food and beverage sales, and technology licensing.

Callaway Golf Company serves golf enthusiasts, sports and leisure consumers, and event-driven customers across the United States, Europe, Asia, and international markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Callaway has refocused its business on its core golf equipment and apparel brands. The company now operates primarily as a golf equipment manufacturer, with earnings driven by product launches, equipment demand, and pricing discipline.

Callaway’s business depends more on equipment replacement cycles than on overall golf participation. Golfers typically upgrade their clubs when new technologies or designs are introduced, making product timing critical. Even when participation remains steady, equipment sales can fluctuate depending on the success of new product launches and consumers’ willingness to upgrade. Cost pressures, including tariffs and other expenses, have also weighed on margins in recent periods.

For investors, the key question is whether Callaway can consistently convert steady interest in golf into repeat equipment purchases. The company’s results will largely depend on its ability to introduce compelling new products and capture replacement demand through its retail and distribution network.

Should you buy stock in Callaway Golf right now?

Before you buy stock in Callaway Golf, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Callaway Golf wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,817!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,123,912!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 964% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 6, 2026.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Mastercard, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Callaway Golf. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.