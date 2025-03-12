CL King Upgrades United Natural Foods (UNFI)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2025, CL King upgraded their outlook for United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.47% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for United Natural Foods is $30.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 22.47% from its latest reported closing price of $24.57 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for United Natural Foods is 32,336MM, an increase of 2.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 536 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Natural Foods. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 8.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNFI is 0.17%, an increase of 20.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.95% to 66,143K shares. The put/call ratio of UNFI is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,869K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,793K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 62.97% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,887K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,796K shares , representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 9.05% over the last quarter.

RWJ - Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF holds 2,456K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,470K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 42.26% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,256K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,895K shares , representing a decrease of 28.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 89.05% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,018K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares , representing an increase of 21.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 105.63% over the last quarter.

United Natural Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this deeper 'full-store' selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in America.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.