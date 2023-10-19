CL King Upgrades Stepan (SCL)

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, CL King upgraded their outlook for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.86% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stepan is 118.32. The forecasts range from a low of 117.16 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents an increase of 63.86% from its latest reported closing price of 72.21.

The projected annual revenue for Stepan is 2,811MM, an increase of 9.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stepan. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 5.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCL is 0.14%, a decrease of 7.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.74% to 19,782K shares. The put/call ratio of SCL is 2.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighTower Advisors holds 2,003K shares representing 8.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,997K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCL by 16.09% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,490K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,537K shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCL by 12.91% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 1,003K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares, representing an increase of 11.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCL by 8.03% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 790K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 94.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCL by 1,684.82% over the last quarter.

FVD - First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund holds 750K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company.

Stepan Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading merchant producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products and in agricultural and oilfield solutions. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market, and CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries.

