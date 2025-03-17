CL King Upgrades nVent Electric (NVT)

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, CL King upgraded their outlook for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.02% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for nVent Electric is $84.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.78 to a high of $96.20. The average price target represents an increase of 49.02% from its latest reported closing price of $56.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for nVent Electric is 3,124MM, an increase of 3.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,206 funds or institutions reporting positions in nVent Electric. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVT is 0.30%, an increase of 2.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.24% to 198,573K shares. The put/call ratio of NVT is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 6,899K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,020K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVT by 84.90% over the last quarter.

FRDAX - Franklin Rising Dividends Fund Advisor Class holds 6,105K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,170K shares , representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVT by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,645K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,350K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,196K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVT by 4.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,184K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,293K shares , representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVT by 6.37% over the last quarter.

nVent Electric Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. The Company believes its inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. It designs, manufactures, markets, installs and services high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. The Company offers a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Its principal office is in London and its management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Its robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

