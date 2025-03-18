CL King Upgrades IPG Photonics (LSE:0J86)

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2025, CL King upgraded their outlook for IPG Photonics (LSE:0J86) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.77% Downside

As of March 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for IPG Photonics is 76.19 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 60.52 GBX to a high of 94.37 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.77% from its latest reported closing price of 89.39 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for IPG Photonics is 1,600MM, an increase of 63.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 596 funds or institutions reporting positions in IPG Photonics. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J86 is 0.10%, an increase of 0.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.24% to 33,911K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,497K shares representing 10.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,517K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J86 by 5.68% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 3,320K shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,069K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,059K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J86 by 8.04% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 1,000K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 971K shares , representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J86 by 1.89% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 870K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 857K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J86 by 4.58% over the last quarter.

