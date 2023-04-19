CL King Maintains Materion (MTRN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, CL King maintained coverage of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.95% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Materion is $128.52. The forecasts range from a low of $124.23 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.95% from its latest reported closing price of $114.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Materion is $1,834MM, an increase of 4.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.80.

Materion Declares $0.12 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $114.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.44%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.71%, the lowest has been 0.43%, and the highest has been 1.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.97 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMXAX - SIIT Extended Market Index Fund - holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mutual Of America Capital Management holds 174K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares, representing a decrease of 19.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 15.80% over the last quarter.

MMQYX - MassMutual Select Small Cap Value Equity Fund Service Class holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 2.79% over the last quarter.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 19.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 99.88% over the last quarter.

JPSE - JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 8.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 0.68% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 496 funds or institutions reporting positions in Materion. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTRN is 0.23%, a decrease of 8.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.49% to 24,390K shares. The put/call ratio of MTRN is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

Materion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Its unique product portfolio includes high performance alloys, beryllium products, clad metal strip, composite metals, ceramics, inorganic chemicals, microelectronics packaging materials, precision optics, thin film coatings, and thin film deposition materials.

See all Materion regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.